Knoxville, TN

2023 cornerback Ethan Nation set for Tennessee visit

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 cornerback prospect Ethan Nation is set to visit Tennessee Saturday.

“I’ll be in Knoxville to visit the Vols this Saturday,” Nation said on Twitter Saturday.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound cornerback is from Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia.

Tennessee initially offered Nation on Nov. 13, 2020. The Vols reaffirmed its offer to Nation on April 22, 2021 after Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s head coach.

