Mark Hall murder appeal: Gunmen used 'car with a taxi sign'

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice believe the gunmen involved in the murder of Mark Hall last month in west Belfast used a car with a taxi sign on its roof. Detectives are appealing for information over the shooting on 18 December. Mr Hall died in hospital after two gunmen fired at least seven...

www.bbc.com

