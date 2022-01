I’m writing these words on Monday, January 17th, or what is also known as ‘Blue Monday,’ for at this junction in the early new year of 2022, many in our society are depressed and down in the dumps and have the proverbial ‘blues.’ Add to that the psychological impact in the third year of COVID-19, and now, the emergence of the Omicron variant and without doubt, anxiety, fear, and depression, are having a ‘heyday’ here in North America.

