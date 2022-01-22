ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Master’ Review: Regina Hall Is Stellar In A Haunting Jordan Peele-Esque Social Horror [Sundance]

By Marya E. Gates
Cover picture for the articleCenturies-old grandiose red brick, white-trimmed buildings fill the frame at the start of Mariama Diallo’s striking debut feature film “Master.” Ivy-clad collegiate walls are a staple in the horror genre; the grounds are confined, and there’s something inherently creepy about old buildings. But here, Diallo uses this setting not just for...

bloody-disgusting.com

‘Speak No Evil’ Is a Grueling Trip to Satirical Pessimism [Sundance Review]

Christian Tafdrup’s bleak Speak No Evil will undoubtedly draw some comparisons to nihilistic horror satires like Michael Haneke’s Funny Games. Both seek to make the viewer deeply uncomfortable while sending a caustic message. But while the latter chastised its audience for their consumption of violence, the former struggles with its polite society messaging. It results in a grueling voyage determined to frustrate and antagonize right up until it finally reveals its whole cynical underbelly.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Cursed’ Trailer: Boyd Holbrook & Kelly Reilly Star In The Period Horror Film Coming Next Month

A Sundance debut for a film is a dream come true for many filmmakers. There aren’t very many stages bigger than Sundance to introduce a feature and hopefully earn acclaim that can help carry your film to big things in the months to come. But sometimes, it doesn’t necessarily work out as you might hope for, which is the case for the horror film, “The Cursed.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown preach a committed yet familiar gospel in church satire ‘Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul’ [Grade: B-]

“You’ve got to be strong to be a First Lady.” That’s a line stated by Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) early on in Adamma Ebo’s feature debut (which she co-produced with her twin sister Adanne), Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, that resonates throughout every moment we spend with her. She is the wife of a predominant Baptist pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), and their mega church, Wander To Greater Paths, is in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, with a predominantly African American congregation. Within the opening minutes of the film, we see footage of the 25,000 members of their church gathering to hear Lee-Curtis’s sermons, while Trinitie proudly looks on. They’ve built a connection and trust with the community for over nine years, which is why when allegations of sexual misconduct about Lee-Curtis were made public, the couple had no choice to go into hiding and shut down their church until these allegations were either handled in court or settled. Not completely unlike the what befell 1980s evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and turned into a 2021 film starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
culturedvultures.com

The House REVIEW – A Haunting Horror Saga

Netflix films range from subpar, most frequently achieving a respectable middle ground, and, on the rare occasion, standing out among a dense field of theatrical releases. After the laudable drama The Lost Daughter released a few weeks prior, I was not expecting another engaging January release. Yet, Netflix’s stop-motion animated anthology film, The House, exceeds expectations. The three interconnected stories spanning radically contrasting centuries uniquely weave horror into its marrow with seriously stunning – and stomach-churning – results.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Sundance Review] ‘Piggy’ Presents a Bloody Morality Tale of Death and Bullying

Spanish writer/director Carlota Pereda adapts her 2018 short to expand on the complex effects of bullying against a backdrop of horror. In Piggy, it’s not just the bullies, and the bullied that deals with the emotional fallout and ramifications of bullying. It ripples through a small town, exacerbated by the arrival of a serial killer, presenting an immersive, psychological character study.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘A Love Song’ Review: Max Walker-Silverman’s Debut Is A Beautiful, Overdue Showcase For Dale Dickey [Sundance]

Yellow wildflowers in the dusty brown dirt, multi-colored rolling hills, and a green-blue lake set the stage for writer-director Max Walker-Silverman’s debut feature film “A Love Song.” A rumination on love found and lost, it’s also a hymn to the beauty and wonder of Walker-Silverman’s native Colorado. Cinematographer Alfonso Herrera Salcedo shoots the film with the hazy, yet hyper-defined colors of an old picture postcard. Rarely has the cobalt blue of the night sky, vast fields of sagebrush, or the white trunks and yellow leaves of the aspen trees been so lovingly photographed.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: FRESH: Faux Finish to a Derivative Grand Guignol Hybrid [Sundance 2022]

FRESH (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Mimi Cave, starring Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon, Brett Dier, Dayo Okeniyi, Jojo T. Gibbs, Frances Leigh, Arghavan Jenati, Lachlan Quarmby, and Sunghee Lapell. FRESH is an unsavory stew that disappoints...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Summering’ is an adventurously fanciful but cold tale of childhood [Grade: C]

It begins with a scene akin to a horror film when the protagonist faces the worst nemesis. Three girls are sitting in a bathtub huddled behind a shower curtain as a large shadow draws closer, a hand reaches out and their cover is ripped away to reveal that this is just a game of hide-and-seek between four eleven-year-olds. Breaking free but not venturing far from the imaginary world the girls inhabit, James Ponsoldt’s film Summering begins as a coming-of-age movie reminiscent of Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me. The film tries to develop into a fantastical rumination of girlhood anxieties, dealing with heavier themes, but ultimately falls short.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: In Andrew Semans’ tense and terrifying ‘Resurrection,’ Rebecca Hall gets under your skin [Grade: A]

In an opening scene of Resurrection, a film by writer/director Andrew Semans, premiering at Sundance Film Festival, Margaret, played by Rebecca Hall, counsels a young female intern who is having problems with her boyfriend and warns her about the dangers of sadists. In that moment, although nearly imperceptible, there is a shift in Margaret that makes it clear that the comment is coming from a deeper place than simple collegial advice–it feels personal. And thus begins the slow burn of Resurrection, a psychological trauma—sorry, drama—that features an earthquake of a central performance by Hall which will burrow under your skin and make you shiver long after the credits roll.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: WATCHER: Maika Monroe Stars in a Routine Stalker Film [Sundance 2022]

Watcher (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut, Daniel Nuta, Madalina Anea and Stefan Iancu. When Maika Monroe appeared in the 2014 independent horror film, It Follows, she received terrific critical...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Every Day In Kaimukī’ Review: Moody Shoegaze Vibes Still Feel A Little Undercooked [Sundance]

“I’d rather have one person dance in my car than have 100 people with the song on in the background” late-night radio DJ, Naz (Naz Kawakami), tells his friend. The young man hosts a show called “Night Drive,” on 90.1 FM Honolulu, “the show that makes you feel cool when you’re driving at night, the show where you actually are as you speed down the freeway going about your misdeeds.”
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The Outfit’: Focus Features Pushes Back Release Date For Mark Rylance Thriller By Three Weeks

Focus Features has pushed back the release date for its crime thriller The Outfit—starring Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Dunkirk,Bridge of Spies)—by three weeks, from February 25 to March 18. The news comes following the announcement that Focus, Universal International and Carnival Films are pushing the release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era from March 18 to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The Outfit was initially set to open against Lionsgate’s horror-thriller The Devil’s Light, MGM and United Artists Releasing’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, Good Deed Entertainment’s Moon Manor, Open Road Films’ Foo Fighters horror-comedy...
MOVIES

