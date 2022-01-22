ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Legends Alice Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

By Dada Joseph-John
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice, the Blood Queen is a powerful mage in the MLBB heroes roster that is equipped with skillsets that provides her with high HP Regen and durability, as well as blink and Crowd-Control Capabilities. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including...

Mobile Games released in the last 30 days

With the number of increasing daily mobile game launches, it is becoming a challenge for gamers to find the latest and the best recent mobile games for Android and iOS. Here in this dedicated section, we will list down all the important games that are launched each week (for four consecutive weeks).
Chimeraland Beginners Guide and Tips

Chimeraland is one of those games heavily based on mythology and can bring out the imagination in just about anyone. It is also similar to classic RPG games, but this one adds in lots of elements for the gameplay and the storyline. With developers enhancing the combat mechanics to the game, it will only get better over time and would even grab the attention of a lot of people, gamers or not, to download and try the game out itself. Without further ado, here is a beginners guide to Chimeraland that starting, new or returning players could use when they want to get into the game immediately.
ClutchPoints

Stealth Rock animation hints Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay changes

An extended gameplay video has just dropped for the much-awaited Pokémon Legends Arceus, set for release by end-January. The video previews lots of nifty new mechanics that the upcoming Sinnoh origin title is introducing to the Pokémon world, including how battles and wild encounters work. But something has caught players’ eye—the animation for Stealth Rock. Fans are now speculating about how this move and other entry hazard mechanics might change as trainers explore the Hisui region.
IGN

Thoma Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Thoma, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Thoma, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Inazuma's wonderboy, Thoma, has finally joined the...
Polygon

Pokémon Unite guide: Best Trevenant builds

In this Pokémon Unite Trevenant build guide, we’ll show you the best moves to pick and Held Items to use for this Defender. This guide will show you how to use their moves and items together to create a build that will cripple your opponents. Best Trevenant build.
Mobile Legends Guide: How to calculate or check Win Rate in MLBB

Win rate is a term that we use to see the percentage results of matches using a certain hero or account statistics seen from the chances of winning. Win rate is one of the important elements that is taken into account, especially for top players. The higher the win rate achieved, each player will find it easier to estimate the ratio of their and the team’s wins in dealing with enemies. In this guide, we will help you to calculate your win rate in Mobile Legends, and also give you simple tips to achieve your desired win rate.
gameranx.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – New 13-Minute Gameplay Video

Check out the full video below. With Nintendo gearing up to release Pokémon Legends: Arceus later this month, the company is ramping up marketing and that means fans are getting more detailed looks at the new game. Yesterday, a 13-minute video was posted on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel, providing a comprehensive explanation of the Arceus‘ gameplay. As said by Nintendo, “Want a sneak peek at how your adventure in the Hisui region will look, Trainers?” Check out the full video below.
Mobile Legends: Upcoming Skins and Events for February 2022

With the month of January coming to an end very soon, the Chinese New Year is just right around the corner month of February. Thus, it is expected to bring along a lot of exciting new content to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This includes the February 2022 Starlight Pass, new skins, new events, and much more content which is believed to be coming to the game in the month of February 2022. All of these upcoming skins and events for Mobile Legends for the month of February 2022 will be covered in this article, read on to find out more!
Pokémon Unite Wigglytuff Guide: Best Build, Held items, Movesets, and Gameplay Tips

The balloon-based Fairy-type Pokémon from Generation-I plays the role of a supporter in the Pokémon Unite MOBA. Initially an S-tier supporter, however, after some updates, Wigglytuff is now in the A-tier. Also, being a melee supporter with Sp. Atk., and a decent endurance and mobility, Wigglytuff still remains an underrated Pokemon in the game, due to its selfless role in the squad. The Pokemon, being a dual Normal and Fairy-type, comes with a variety of moves of the said types. Here in this Pokémon Unite guide, we would be talking about all such moves, best items, and builds of Wigglytuff.
Cookie Run: Kingdom: The Complete Star Jellies Guide and Tips

Cookie Run: Kingdom– Kingdom Builder & Battle RPG game is a new addition to the famous Cookie Run RPG game series. It was released in January 2021 and is available on iOS and Android platforms. One can easily download it from Google Play and the App Store. This game is about building a dream Cookie Kingdom while fighting against evil desert monsters. Star jellies are an important resource in the Cookie Run Kingdom. You’re constantly going to level up cookies in the game, so it can be easy to run out of jellies, but thankfully there are multiple ways to get them in the game.
IGN

Yun Jin Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Yun Jin, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Yun Jin, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Yun Jin is the director...
nintendoeverything.com

Labyrinth Legend gameplay

Labyrinth Legend has just a few more days to go until it lands on Switch in the west, but we do have some early gameplay. Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!
IGN

Shenhe Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Albedo, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Albedo, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Cloud Retainer's disciple, Shenhe is ready to...
Genshin Impact: Antigonus World Quest Guide

Genshin Impact has introduced tons of new world quests in Enkanomiya in the version 2.4 update. The world quest Antigonus is just one of the many quests players can undertake in Enkanomiya. On January 5, the 2.4 update brought Antigonus World Quest to Genshin Impact. This quest is part of the overall collection of Dragons and Snakes World Quest. Genshin Impact gives the book ‘Before Sun and Moon’ as a reward for completing the Antigonus World Quest.
nintendowire.com

Fire Emblem Heroes begins Choose Your Legends: Round 6 popularity vote

We’re two weeks away from Fire Emblem Heroes’ 5th anniversary, and an annual tradition has just begun. It’s time again for all fans and summoners to Choose Your Legends!. By visiting the Choose Your Legends: Round 6 website, anyone can cast a vote once per day for their character of choice. These can be from any Fire Emblem title, including Heroes itself and Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE, and can be changed from day to day. The two most popular male and female characters will then form a four-hero summoning focus later this year, with powerful skills and special outfits.
dotesports.com

Best Ahri build in League of Legends

Ahri offers League of Legends players the opportunity to deal incredible damage within a short period of time. The Nine-Tailed Fox is a champion that can be difficult to master, but once you get the hang of her kit, she has the potential to be lethal. Much like other champions...
Infinity Kingdom Beginners Guide and Tips

Infinity Kingdom is a cartoon-style MMO strategy game that takes you in defending the land of Norheim against the invasion of the evil gnomes while also protecting yourself from other invading players. Here are a few tips and an Infinity Kingdom beginners guide to get you started. Introducing your Kingdom.
gamepur.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay leaks imply a time travel element to the story

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has made its way into the wild well ahead of its January 28 official release date. An individual acquired the physical copy of the game 10 days before it arrived to others. They’ve contacted various notable Pokémon leak accounts, such as PoryLeeks and Centro LEAKs. The leakers have shared a critical story element so far that the game’s protagonist will be a time traveler, revealing why Pokémon Legends occurs in the Hisui region.
