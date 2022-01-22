413 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Saturday; 5 deaths

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 413 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,163.

The county’s total cases are now at 67,329 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 38,617 cases and 641 deaths; Monroe County has 34,504 cases and 456 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 17,623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,560,167.

Weekly update

Post-vaccination data between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, and additional information is now posted online at: PA Post-Vaccination Data highlighting that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals accounted for:

• 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases,

• 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and

• 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.