The Utah Jazz may be in serious danger of tripping the “He Gone” alarm if they are not careful. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported this week that there is “incessant buzz” that some in Donovan Mitchell’s circle think he is too big of a star for Utah. Bucher adds that some believe it will not be long before Mitchell leaves to go to the New York Knicks, even quoting one anonymous Eastern Conference scout who thinks it could happen if the Jazz suffer another early playoff exit.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO