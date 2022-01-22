COMMUNITY VOICES: Cannabis, psychosis and schizophrenia

Cannabis and psychosis have long been linked, even if the connection is not understood. A new study sheds some light on the issue. One of cannabis’ most concerning connections is the one it has with psychosis. While not wholly understood, this link is significant, with several studies indicating that people who smoke large amounts of weed on a daily basis are five times more likely to develop psychosis than others, depending on the age in which marijuana is first consumed and the individual’s genetic vulnerabilities. Now, new study provides some much-needed information and context on the topic.

