ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Arctic blast will bring SNOW next week after Brits shivered through the coldest night of the year overnight with temperatures plunging to -7.9C in Oxfordshire

By Joe Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Britain is set to be hit with snow within the coming days, forecasters have warned after temperatures plummeted as low as -7.9C last night.

The Met Office has warned of a 'severe frost' and icy conditions today as a deep freeze settles across large parts of England and Wales.

And parts of the northeast of England are likely to see snow in the coming weeks, according to the weather service.

Forecaster Clare Nasir said: 'There will be Arctic air streaming down from the north delivering snow showers, particularly in the far northeast of the country.'

Snow could fall in northern Scotland as early as next week, reaching England in early February, the Met Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089alN_0dszMCyD00
Rowers go out on the River Cam in Cambridge this morning on a cold and frosty Saturday morning 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163n4g_0dszMCyD00
Britain is set to be hit with snow within weeks, forecasters have warned after temperatures plummeted to -7.9C in Oxfordshire last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lNjb_0dszMCyD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HU5FM_0dszMCyD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaAJX_0dszMCyD00
Parts of the northeast of England are likely to see snow in the coming weeks, according to the weather service. Pictured: The Winter Cumbrian Mountain Express crosses Ribblehead Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

The UK Health and Security Agency has alerted people in central and southern England to look out for vulnerable neighbours during the big freeze.

Despite the cold weather, most of Britain is expected to be dry and grey tonight, before moving on to wetter weather in the Northwest tomorrow.

The Met Office said: 'Cloudy and windy in the northwest with further rain or drizzle on hills. Dry but often rather cloudy elsewhere, though a few sunny spells are possible.'

Low temperatures will continue through the start of next week, with patchy frost and fog descending on parts of the country by Tuesday morning.

The Met Office said: 'Elsewhere, often breezy with rain at times and mild.'

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office predicted snow could fall towards the end of January into early February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YA499_0dszMCyD00
Snow could fall in northern Scotland as early as next week, reaching England in early February, the Met Office said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7A9e_0dszMCyD00
CAMBRIDGE: A rower on the River Cam watches swans on a chilly morning in Cambridge 

From January 31 to February 14, it warns that 'some colder interludes remain possible, bringing a risk of occasional snow, this most likely over northern hills'.

'This period is likely to see a gradual transition to more unsettled conditions,' the Met Office said.

'Heaviest precipitation is likely to occur across the northwest, particularly later in the period, whilst drier than average conditions are more likely to prevail in the southeast, particularly earlier in the period.

'Spells of strong winds are likely, mainly in the north.

'Temperatures likely to be slightly above average overall. Some colder interludes are still expected though, bringing a risk of occasional snow, most likely over northern hills.'

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Massive blizzard set to bury Northeast in snow, send bone-chilling cold to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are gearing up for several feet of snow, while parts of the South are getting ready for the coldest air in years. Through Friday, off of the Carolinas, a storm system will start to strengthen as it lifts north. Over the weekend, the storm is set to explode, potentially dropping more than two feet of snow in spots along the East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Nasir
KWQC

First Alert Forecast: Up and down temperatures through early next week

The last time the December rate was equal to or lower than 3.7 percent was in 1998 when it was 3.4 percent, the IDES reported. Multiple departments responded Thursday afternoon to a structure fire in Bernard, Iowa. Galesburg firefighters respond to two separate structure fires Wednesday. Updated: 8 hours ago.
BERNARD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#England And Wales#Arctic Blast#Arctic Air#Oxfordshire#Extreme Weather#7 9 C#The Met Office
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Live Coverage: Worcester, Central Mass. hunkers down as winter nor'easter arrives with snow, wind, cold

WORCESTER — The city and region is awaking to high winds and a few inches of snow, the beginning of what could be a storm best measured in feet. With Central Massachusetts under a winter storm warning and Worcester declaring a snow emergency and parking ban Saturday, local and state plow truck operators hit the streets...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy