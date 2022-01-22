Juventus boss Max Allegri has confirmed Aaron Ramsey will leave the club before the end of the transfer window giving him the green light to return to the Premier League

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will leave the club next week before the January transfer window closes.

Ramsey, 31, has has had an injury-hit two-and-a-half years with the Serie A giants, playing just 49 times and scoring five goals.

Allegri revealed the Wales international will depart Turin for the closure of the winter window closes next week.

Aaron Ramsey is set to depart Juventus before the January transfer window closes next week

Juve boss Max Allegri confirmed his press conference the 31-year-old will depart Turin

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Juve's game with AC Milan, the coach said: 'Aaron's not with the team as he's set to leave the club.'

Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are all keen on his signature as they look to offer the Welshman an escape route and chance to revive his career back in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace had previously been interested in bringing him to Selhurst Park, but the Eagles have since cooled their interest paving the way for other suitors to swoop.

Allegri had previously told reporters that Ramsey was surplus to requirements earlier this month and had even been granted time off to train alone from the rest of the squad.

'Ramsey, he returned today after we had given him a few days off to work, to train separately, in England. In any case, he's an outgoing player', Allegri told reporters.

A move back to the Premier League is likely for the Welsh midfielder who has several suitors

Allegri has given the green light for the Welshman to head back the English top flight

The 31-year-old has made just one league start for Juve this season, and picked up two appearances from the bench, having been out with Covid-19.

Ramsey joined the Old Lady on a free transfer in July 2019, signing a four-year deal worth £325,000 a week following 11 years at Arsenal.