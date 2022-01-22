A Guide to Sensible Snacking For Pets

The menu at Thistle & Leek may lean British, but chefs Trevor and Kate Smith go all American when it comes to their Super Snacks for the Big Game take-out menu. Let this talented, football-loving pair take care of your whole Sunday spread with their mix and matchable line-up of noshes which includes the likes of T&L harissa orange bbq wings, beef & pork chili, cubanos and housemade chips and dip. Peruse the menu below and place your order online here (add-on extras like sweets, cocktails and wine as you see fit) by Wednesday, February 9th for pick-up on Sunday, February 13th between 10:00am and 2:00pm (and then try not to eat it all before kick-off). You can drop them an email or call 857.404.0260 with any Qs.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO