Internet

5 Reasons Twitter NFT Profile Pictures Matter

By Daniel Roberts
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news for the NFT crowd: you can now make your NFT your Twitter profile picture. Well, yes, you could have done that before, but now you can verify through blockchain that you own it, and Twitter will reward you with a hexagon around it. And it's only for Twitter Blue...

decrypt.co

Reddit Trial Will Allow Users to Set Any NFT as Their Profile Picture

Reddit, the popular online discussion platform valued at $10 billion, is testing a feature that would allow its users to connect any non-fungible token (NFT) they own to their profile picture. While Reddit already has its own Ethereum-based NFT collection called CryptoSnoos, the new feature will reportedly enable users to...
INTERNET
decrypt.co

YouTube CEO Hints at NFT Integration in Letter to Creators

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has suggested that the company is considering the possibility of "expanding" YouTube's offering to include NFTs. In her annual letter to creators, Wojcicki stated that the platform was interested in "expanding the YouTube ecosystem", and indicated that this expansion could include "things like NFTs." It's unclear...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Verified Twitter NFT profile pictures launch in hexagonal shape, NFT avatars can be set in the iOS app only

Subscribers to the US$2.99/month Twitter Blue premium service are now able to set a verified NFT image as their profile picture, but only on the Twitter for iOS app, despite that Twitter's special NFT avatars will be visible on all other platforms. It was only a matter of time before Twitter jumped on the crypto train with ways to verify your purchased NFT profile picture, and the social media platform didn't disappoint. Twitter is rolling out these iPad and iPhone-exclusive NFT avatars with a distinguished new hexagonal frame to set them apart from the ones you can simply right-click and steal like so many other non-fungible tokens.
CELL PHONES
Person
Jack Dorsey
Coinspeaker

Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
INTERNET
decrypt.co

What is the Metaverse? The Immersive, NFT-Powered Future Internet

The metaverse is a future evolution of the Internet based on persistent, shared virtual worlds in which people interact as 3D avatars. Blockchain technology may provide the backbone of the metaverse, with interoperable NFT assets that can be used across different metaverse spaces. If you pay attention to the tech,...
INTERNET
Variety

Fox News Host Dan Bongino Permanently Banned by YouTube

Dan Bongino, the right-wing commentator and Fox News host, was permanently banned by YouTube for trying to bypass the platform’s suspension of one of his accounts over a violation of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Bongino’s two YouTube channels, including his main channel that most recently had about 882,000 subscribers, have been removed from the platform. In addition, he is barred from establishing any YouTube channels in the future. “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube rep said in a...
TV & VIDEOS
decrypt.co

Next Earth Brings The Real World Into The Metaverse

The metaverse is the word on everyone’s lips right now, as the persistent, shared virtual world has exploded into the popular consciousness. A virtual land grab is underway, as parcels of digital real estate, represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are being snapped up for millions of dollars. Unsurprisingly, big...
INTERNET
#Twitter Stock#Profile Picture#Nft
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
REDDIT

