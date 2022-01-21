ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglary Suspect Arrested After Citizen Call to Police

By City of Coronado
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVlBE_0dsz8TY100
Photo: City Manager’s Weekly Update

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 8:50 am, an alert citizen called the Coronado Police dispatch center and reported a suspicious U-Haul truck parked in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. A patrol officer contacted two men sitting inside the truck and noticed a stack of vehicle titles belonging to a local golf cart business and mail from a local address. Officers contacted the owner of the golf cart business who reviewed his surveillance cameras and confirmed that video footage showed the suspects inside the business earlier that morning. The mail was taken from a different location as they were fleeing the area.

The two men, ages 27 and 45, were charged with burglary, conspiracy and identity theft. The driver also was charged with possession of fentanyl.

The City and its Police Department would like to thank the citizen who called to report the suspicious behavior. Neighborhood Watch works.

