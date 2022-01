Gundersen Home Hospital is expanding to offer more patients high level care within their own home. The service, which launched in spring 2021, is a partnership with Contessa home recovery care and allows individuals to receive a combination of virtual and in-person care, with a nurse coming directly to the patient’s residence. Care through the program is available within hours of enrollment, and not only allows patients to be in the comfort of their home but frees up hospital beds for the sickest patients.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO