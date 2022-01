I’ve been gradually making adjustments to my formula and in this case I’ve increased the hydration via increasing the proportion of flour in the tangzhong from 5% to 7.5% keeping the ratio of flour to milk in this tangzhong to 1:5. The resulting dough is a bit stickier to work with, however, I’m hoping that the crumb will be even more soft and tender yet still shreddable. You probably have noticed that I love black sesame seeds so that was always going to be a good inclusion for this bread. The honey that I used is special, it came from a friend’s hives so I’m hoping that the honey brings a special sweetness to this bread.

