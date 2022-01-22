Top 5 Gary’s Tea Of 2020

There are certain rights of passage you have to experience when you visit Atlanta, like ending a night at the Clermont Lounge, or going to an entire museum dedicated to Coca-Cola. Getting lunch at Mary Mac’s Tea Room is another one and if you only have Southern food once while you’re here, this is where you should go. This Midtown institution opened in 1945 and has been the go-to spot for fried chicken, peach cobbler, and more than 36 sides ever since. The fried okra, fried green tomatoes, and sweet potato souffle are all classics, but you can’t really go wrong with any of them.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO