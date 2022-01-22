ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Gary’s Tea Of 2020

okcheartandsoul.com
@Gary With Da Tea's top moments from this...

okcheartandsoul.com

How To Make General Tso’s Chicken

Chef Boudreaux is from New Orleans and does a lot of Creole and Cajun cooking, but he knows how to put it down with Asian cuisine!! Watch Chef Boudreaux show you how to make General Tso’s Chicken…. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
okcheartandsoul.com

When Gary With Da Tea Did The Tea Without Taking His Medicine | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea forgot to take his medicine last week, and the Tea segment about Keshia Knight Pulliam and MacKenzie Scott went way off track because he didn’t take his medicine that day!! What’s the funniest thing Gary said in this clip??. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com.
TV & VIDEOS
okcheartandsoul.com

Founders’ Day Shout Outs | Karaoke Night

Had to shout out some members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated last night at the StarDome!! Get your tickets to watch the next #KaraokeNight online: www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
FOOD & DRINKS
okcheartandsoul.com

Smoking Turkeys With Chef Boudreaux

Up real early this #Thanksgiving smoking turkeys with Chef Kirk Boudreaux!! 🦃 He’s the @Black Tony of chefs, and you can hear him every Wednesday on the morning show!!
RECIPES
okcheartandsoul.com

How To Make Crawfish Bisque

It’s a little time consuming, but Chef Boudreaux has a really good Crawfish Bisque recipe straight from New Orleans for you to try!!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Food & Drinks
News Talk 1490

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Reveal Their Child’s Name [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are opening up their baby’s nursery to the public one step at a time. Though they’ve not released the sex, they have released the name. The couple named their first baby together after a city in France where they shared their intentions for their future. In the clip on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, Jeannie shared the neutral-colored nursery and that the baby’s name is Monaco.
CELEBRITIES
The Infatuation

Mary Mac's Tea Room

There are certain rights of passage you have to experience when you visit Atlanta, like ending a night at the Clermont Lounge, or going to an entire museum dedicated to Coca-Cola. Getting lunch at Mary Mac’s Tea Room is another one and if you only have Southern food once while you’re here, this is where you should go. This Midtown institution opened in 1945 and has been the go-to spot for fried chicken, peach cobbler, and more than 36 sides ever since. The fried okra, fried green tomatoes, and sweet potato souffle are all classics, but you can’t really go wrong with any of them.
ATLANTA, GA
okcheartandsoul.com

Da Brat’s Top 5 Moments Of 2020

2020 has been a hard year, but there were many great moments for @DABRATTV!! Here’s Toine The Don with some of her 2020 highlights on Toine360.
ENTERTAINMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

NeNe Leakes Is 'Grateful' For The Love Of Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

After a source claimed the star is "absolutely open" to getting married again and is having a great time with Sioh, she showed her beau some love on social media. After losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September 2021, NeNe Leakes has seemingly found love again with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. Some of the most recent photos Leakes shared to her Instagram account certainly give that impression. One image of the designer that Leakes posted in her Instagram Stories was captioned, “The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!”
CELEBRITIES

