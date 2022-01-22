ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ila0_0dsyhuKl00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 34, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime.

According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Arnold was involved in an altercation at a gas station in White Sulphur Springs on May 7, 2019. Law enforcement officers responded to the disturbance at the gas station and found Arnold shouting at and threatening a female who had barricaded herself in the gas station bathroom. Upon searching Arnold, law enforcement officers found a loaded Charter Arms “Pink Lady” .38 Special revolver in his front pants pocket. Arnold admitted that the serial number markings on the firearm had been obliterated and that he was prohibited from possessing the firearm as a result of a 2016 felony conviction in the Circuit Court of Allegheny, Virginia.

Arnold pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 13, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the White Sulphur Springs Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Jeffrey is handling the prosecution.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Fayette County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 34, admitted that on two separate occasions in September 2020 he sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant working with law enforcement. Sprinkle also admitted that on September 21, 2020, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he sold the methamphetamine to the undercover informant. Sprinkle knew he was prohibited from possessing any firearms due to prior felony convictions in the state of North Carolina.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Escape

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to escape from a federal halfway house. According to court documents, Joshua Dowler, 39, admitted that he walked away from Dismas Charities on September 16, 2021. Dowler was confined to the halfway house as a result of a 2019 federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The United States Marshals Service later apprehended Dowler in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
State
Virginia State
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

An opioid-ravaged West Virginia town awaits trial verdict

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sarah Kelly recalls the fleeting moments when she reached out for help during a decadeslong opioid addiction, only to find out no residential treatment beds were available in an overloaded system in her corner of West Virginia. In the hardest–hit county in the nation’s worst–hit...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy