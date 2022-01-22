Greenbrier County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 34, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime.

According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Arnold was involved in an altercation at a gas station in White Sulphur Springs on May 7, 2019. Law enforcement officers responded to the disturbance at the gas station and found Arnold shouting at and threatening a female who had barricaded herself in the gas station bathroom. Upon searching Arnold, law enforcement officers found a loaded Charter Arms “Pink Lady” .38 Special revolver in his front pants pocket. Arnold admitted that the serial number markings on the firearm had been obliterated and that he was prohibited from possessing the firearm as a result of a 2016 felony conviction in the Circuit Court of Allegheny, Virginia.

Arnold pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 13, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the White Sulphur Springs Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Jeffrey is handling the prosecution.