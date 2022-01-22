Off the Shelf: Reading out loud for yourself

"How to Book a Murder" by Cynthia Kuhn: This congenial series launch from Agatha Award-winner Kuhn introduces sisters Lucy and Emma Starrs. Lucy took over running the Starlit Bookshop in Silvercrest, Colorado, after their parents’ untimely death and now is assisted by Emma, who has a Ph.D. in English but has forsaken an academic career. With the bookstore on the verge of closing, Emma organizes an Edgar Allan Poe-themed mystery party to help raise money to save it. Emma’s willing to do so, even though the party is in honor of wealthy Tabitha Baxter, her high school nemesis. The party takes a macabre turn when Tabitha’s husband, who’s dressed as Poe’s detective C. Auguste Dupin, turns up murdered. The tension rises as the sisters and their mystery writer aunt set out to solve their own whodunit. This is a great read for cozy mystery fans!
