ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MN

Off the Shelf: Reading out loud for yourself

Journal
 7 days ago

Reading has been around for as long as the written word, but did you know that for most of reading’s history it was a pretty loud experience? Early decrees, laws, and letters included instructions to listen to them. That’s right, not see or read, but listen! Many parents and grandparents of...

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeleyan Online

Why you may be cheating yourself out of deeper social connections

Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy named loneliness as the most significant preventable disease in the country. And the pandemic-driven mental health crisis has underscored the consequences of social isolation. Yet in everyday life, most of us make a habit of cutting off conversations with new acquaintance after a few...
BERKELEY, CA
Science Focus

7 must-read psychology books to help you better understand yourself and your potential

It’s an age-old question – how much can a person truly change, deep down? In my book, Be Who You Want (£14.99, Hachette), I looked for an answer from the fascinating world of personality psychology. I read widely to discover what contemporary psychology considers to be the fundamental traits that make us who we are, and most exciting, whether we can choose to change them.
MENTAL HEALTH
Columbian

Check It Out: Read these and have a good belly laugh

Someone once said, “Laugh, and the whole world laughs with you.” I don’t know if this is really true because what’s funny to me might not be funny to you, but I do appreciate the idea of keeping laughter in one’s life. Did you know that there is a Global Belly Laugh Day? Yes, really. The official day of celebration is Jan. 24, but belly laughs are welcome any day of the year, so when the urge to let out a good guffaw strikes, lean into it!
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Reading, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Shelf Life

"How to Book a Murder" by Cynthia Kuhn: This congenial series launch from Agatha Award-winner Kuhn introduces sisters Lucy and Emma Starrs. Lucy took over running the Starlit Bookshop in Silvercrest, Colorado, after their parents’ untimely death and now is assisted by Emma, who has a Ph.D. in English but has forsaken an academic career. With the bookstore on the verge of closing, Emma organizes an Edgar Allan Poe-themed mystery party to help raise money to save it. Emma’s willing to do so, even though the party is in honor of wealthy Tabitha Baxter, her high school nemesis. The party takes a macabre turn when Tabitha’s husband, who’s dressed as Poe’s detective C. Auguste Dupin, turns up murdered. The tension rises as the sisters and their mystery writer aunt set out to solve their own whodunit. This is a great read for cozy mystery fans!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Kids: Meet Her Children, Gigi & Nikko

The iconic ‘Wheel of Fortune’ letter-turner is the proud mother of two amazing children. Find out all about her daughter Gigi and son Nikko here!. Vanna White has been a staple on television since taking over as co-host of Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak in 1982. The 64-year-old Myrtle Beach native first got her start as a model — and Miss Georgia 1978 contestant — before landing the coveted role of letter-turner on the iconic gameshow, where her beauty, megawatt smile and fabulous evening gowns made her a household name. She parlayed her fame into roles for both television and film, starring in the 1988 made-for-TV movie Goddess of Love and 1994’s action movie Double Dragon. She also had roles on Married with Children, The King of Queens and Full House.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Study finds that 10 minutes of exercise could be lifesaving for adults over 40

A new study has found that adding 10 minutes of exercise a day could be lifesaving.In a recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers looked at data from the ââNational Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). From 2003 to 2006, participants over the age of six were examined based on their physical activity. JAMA then further studied 4,840 adults from the survey who were either between the age of 40 to 85 or older. The exercise and death rates of these participants were tracked up until the end of 2015.Results found approximately 110,00 deaths...
WORKOUTS
ABC4

Can a mental condition really be caused by cold weather? Psychiatry says yes

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all heard the term “the winter blues,” but how legitimate is the saying, actually? As it turns out, the phrase may be onto something.  According to the American Psychiatric Association, the scientific wording for that unfortunate mood shift many of us experience during the colder months is Seasonal Affective Disorder, or, […]
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I tried to live the tiny house dream with a baby and a toddler. Things quickly fell apart

Little pinpricks of blood are seeping through the back of my pajama top. There’s a tiny person making the human crossbar of the letter H between my wife and I, as we both take on the form of contortionists simply to remain in bed. The culprit of the pinpricks is my toddler — or rather, my toddler’s razor-sharp talon toenails sawing through her footie pajamas and into my otherwise precariously arched back. The bed is too small for the three of us, a sentiment known all too well to parents of young children.But our situation is a bit different. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Berkeleyan Online

Tips for Rooting Out Bias in Yourself and Your Organization

We all tend to make unconscious judgments about people based on their social identities and the cultural stereotypes that cling to them. But bias can be disastrous for its targets, affecting their health, success, and happiness. In her new book, The End of Bias, science journalist Jessica Nordell explains the...
SWEDEN
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Thinking Out Loud: Another light bulb moment

The words “be careful what you wish for…” play through my mind often because I get a lot of ideas — and their outcomes are not always flowers and fairies. One day I took notice of a chair in the basement, the one the hubby sits in to watch the fire in the woodstove. I can’t sit in it because of my tailbone issues but was now wishing I could because it is exactly what I need in my sewing room. It has gotten so that my knees require me to turn sideways to stand up, so that my knees are in alignment with each other. This chair swivels back and forth, which would make my knees think it was Christmas, and it doesn’t have casters on it so it wouldn’t roll away on me while I was sewing.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy