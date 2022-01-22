ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes

 6 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Toledo, Ohio man pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun crimes.

According to court documents, La Percy Allen, 42, admitted that on multiple occasions in July and August 2021, he sold a total of approximately 30 grams of fentanyl and 53 grams of heroin to an undercover informant working with law enforcement. Allen also admitted that on August 10, 2021, he was in possession of approximately 53 grams of fentanyl that he intended to sell and a loaded firearm. Allen is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2013 felony conviction in Ohio for trafficking heroin.

Allen pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 13, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Beckley Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is prosecuting the case.

