Billie Eilish is gearing up to head out on her Happier Than Ever tour next month, but fans in select North American cities will have to wait a little longer to see her. On Tuesday (January 25), the pop star revealed that a few of her dates had been postponed due to "local guidelines" and the Grammys' rescheduled date. Her stops in Toronto and Montreal in mid-February are being rescheduled "due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution;" however, new dates have not been revealed. Her second Phoenix date on April 3 was also rescheduled to the following night (April 4) because of the Grammys.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO