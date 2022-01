Alya Howe’s Salon series returns for the first time since the pandemic began, landing at the Launchpad on Sunday with five artists across different performing mediums. The event has already sold out of its 40 tickets — reduced due to the current COVID-19 spike — prompting a venture into livestreaming and recording, as so many artists have had to over the previous two years. It’s an area that has been unknown to Howe through her eight years of creating these performances, but falls in line with the themes she sees in the upcoming show: strength and courage.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO