P1Harmony drop 'Bop' choreography video

While dealing in a musical format that's been done to death in the past - you know the one, where it all starts quiet and the guitars and vocals are kept turned down low before the inevitable stomp of the distortion pedals and a big chorus kicks in to rock your tiny little world, but there's a gaping chasm between bands who do it it sublimely (The Pixies, Nirvana) and those who get it hideously WRONG (Puddle Of Mudd, Staind) - so its with a massive sigh of relief that Prince Of Lilies slot into that sublime category with striking grace. Of course, it helps that you've got the guy who practically pioneered the whole thing, Steve Albini at the controls - anyone who had anything to do with The Pixies' Surfer Rosa, PJ Harveys' Rid Of Me or Nirvanas' In Utero has got to be a sure sign of quality, surely.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO