Jarrell ISD to reopen Monday following COVID closure

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday morning marks the first day of school for students at Bear Creek Intermediate School, in the Keller Independent School District, following a COVID outbreak that forced the school to close. Keller is one of more than two-dozen school districts who closed campuses last week due to the spike in COVID cases and a shortage of available staff. Many students across North Texas will be back in class Tuesday, but a handful will not return until later this week. There are still more than 2,300 students and staff members out with COVID in the Keller ISD. Doctors continue to urge parents to keep their kids home when they’re sick “The recommendations are – any kid who’s having a new onset of fever, runny nose, cough congestion, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, that they get evaluated by their healthcare provider,” said Dr. Adam Keating. Schools districts in Mesquite, Corsicana, Birdville, Mansfield, Northwest and White Settlement are all closed Tuesday. Many districts are experiencing a shortage of available substitute teachers and operational staff members and are asking community members and parents to consider volunteering.

KELLER, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO