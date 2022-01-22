ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell ISD to reopen Monday following COVID closure

By Staff Report
Killeen Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at Jarrell ISD have announced that the school will be open on Monday following a closure due to COVID-19. "Campus leadership and district administrators met ......

kdhnews.com

Killeen Daily Herald

Staying safe: Three school districts deep-clean to reopen

Custodial crews in the Salado, Academy and Jarrell independent school districts are spending the weekend deep-cleaning campuses — a task spurred by an increasing rise in COVID-19 infections among students and staff. On Tuesday, each of the three districts announced it would temporarily close its doors after these latest...
SALADO, TX
KFDA

Pampa ISD will be closed through Monday due to COVID-19

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said Pampa ISD will be closed through Monday due to the safety of staff and students from COVID-19. “At this time, we believe it is the best decision for us to close our campuses to all staff and students Friday, January 21, 2022, to allow us to implement some of our air filtration and sanitation protocols for Covid-19,” said the Pampa ISD official release.
PAMPA, TX
KAGS

Bremond ISD reopens after COVID-related shutdown

BREMOND, Texas — Last week, Bremond ISD closed its doors after they discovered nearly 100 students and staff members were out sick. Daryl Stuard, the Superintendent for Bremond ISD, said the district passed the threshold for the number of students and faculty members out sick to keep instruction going.
BREMOND, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
mycanyonlake.com

Comal ISD COVID-19 Positive Cases for Monday, Jan. 24

Canyon Lake High School FFA students learn which flowers to keep and which to cull in floral classes. Twitter image. According to Comal ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard, these are schools with current active positive cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. HIGH SCHOOLS. Canyon High School – 23 (38...
CANYON LAKE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene ISD Announces Temporary Closure Due to Covid-19 Surge

ABILENE, TX –– Amid a significant surge of Covid infections in the area, the Abilene Independent School District has announced a temporary closure. According to an announcement posted on the district's social media, all campuses will be closed from January 14, through Tuesday, January 18, due to a staff shortage related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases. Schools will re-open for in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 19th. "Our top priority is always to provide safe, productive, and healthy learning environments for everyone," said AISD in the statement. According to AISD, several…
ABILENE, TX
Report Annapolis

Mayo Elementary to Reopen After Week Long Closure Due to Schoolwide Covid Outbreak

Mayo Elementary will reopen its doors after a schoolwide coronavirus outbreak caused the school to close for a week. According to a notice sent to families and staff on January 14, 2021, the Department of Health declared a schoolwide outbreak due to the number of covid cases found at the school over a 14 day period. "After discussion about the nature of these cases and at the direction of the Department of Health, the school will be closed for five calendar days," the message said. "During this time, students will engage in virtual instruction on Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, January 19. The school will reopen on Thursday, January 20."
MAYO, MD
CBS Chicago

UChicago Medicine To Reopen Ingalls-Flossmoor Urgent Aid Center On Tuesday After Temporary COVID-Related Closure

CHICAGO (CBS) — University of Chicago Medicine will reopen its Ingalls-Flossmoor 24-hour urgent aid location on Tuesday. The facility closed temporarily in late December, when the hospital said it had to consolidate its resources because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Staff members were moved to other urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park. The site will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WECT

School closures and delays for Monday, January 24

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a list of delayed openings and school closures for Monday, January 24, 2022:. Bladen Charter School in Elizabethtown will operate on a two-hour delay Monday. Bladen County Schools. Bladen County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay due to travel concerns with...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
CBS DFW

Students In Keller ISD Among Those Returning To Campus After COVID-19 Closure

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday morning marks the first day of school for students at Bear Creek Intermediate School, in the Keller Independent School District, following a COVID outbreak that forced the school to close. Keller is one of more than two-dozen school districts who closed campuses last week due to the spike in COVID cases and a shortage of available staff. Many students across North Texas will be back in class Tuesday, but a handful will not return until later this week. There are still more than 2,300 students and staff members out with COVID in the Keller ISD. Doctors continue to urge parents to keep their kids home when they’re sick “The recommendations are – any kid who’s having a new onset of fever, runny nose, cough congestion, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, that they get evaluated by their healthcare provider,” said Dr. Adam Keating. Schools districts in Mesquite, Corsicana, Birdville, Mansfield, Northwest and White Settlement are all closed Tuesday. Many districts are experiencing a shortage of available substitute teachers and operational staff members and are asking community members and parents to consider volunteering.
KELLER, TX
Big Country News

Highway 55 Reopens Monday Night Following Rockslide Over the Weekend

Idaho State Highway 55 reopened to traffic in both directions Monday night following cleanup of a rockslide that occurred over the past weekend. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, construction crews worked all day Monday to stabilize the hillside. A team of geotechnical experts inspected the work and confirm it is safe to reopen the highway to the traveling public. The ITD is aware of the risks in this slope. A safety catchment area was built under this slope and kept most of the rock and debris from hitting the road.
