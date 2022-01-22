ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

US, Colorado reach proposed settlement in 2015 mine spill

By JAMES ANDERSON - Associated Press
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eHSu_0dsybZmM00

DENVER (AP) — Colorado, the U.S. government and a gold mining company have agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute over who’s responsible for continuing cleanup at a Superfund site that was established after a massive 2015 spill of hazardous mine waste that fouled rivers with a sickly yellow sheen in three states and the Navajo Nation.

The proposed settlement announced Friday would direct $90 million to cleanup at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site in southwest Colorado, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Denver-based Sunnyside Gold Corp.

The agreement must be approved by a federal judge after a 30-day public comment period.

Sunnyside, which owns property in the district, and the EPA have been in a long-running battle over the cleanup. The EPA has targeted Sunnyside to help pay for the cleanup, and the company has resisted, launching multiple challenges to the size and management of the project.

An EPA-led contractor crew was doing excavation work at the entrance to the Gold King Mine, another site in the district not owned by Sunnyside, in August 2015 when it inadvertently breached a debris pile that was holding back wastewater inside the mine.

An estimated 3 million gallons (11 million liters) of wastewater poured out, carrying nearly 540 U.S. tons (490 metric tons) of metals, mostly iron and aluminum. Rivers in Colorado, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation and Utah were polluted. Downstream water utilities shut down intake valves and farmers stopped drawing from the rivers.

The spill resulted in lawsuits against the EPA and prompted the agency to create the Bonita Peak Superfund district.

Sunnyside operated a mine next to Gold King that closed in 1991. A federal investigation found that bulkheads to plug that closed mine led to a buildup of water inside Gold King containing heavy metals. The EPA contractor triggered the spill while attempting to mitigate the buildup.

Under the agreement, Sunnyside and its parent, Canada-based Kinross Gold Corp., will pay $45 million to the U.S. government and Colorado for future cleanup. The U.S. will contribute another $45 million to cleanup in the district, which includes the Gold King Mine and abandoned mines near Silverton.

Monies will be used for water and soil sampling and to build more waste repositories. The EPA said in a statement Friday it has spent more than $75 million on cleanup work “and expects to continue significant work at the site in the coming years.”

Sunnyside admitted no fault in the new agreement. The company said it has spent more than $40 million over 30 years cleaning up its property in the Superfund district.

The proposed consent decree follows Sunnyside settlements with New Mexico and the Navajo Nation last year. In December, Sunnyside said it had agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the Gold King Mine spill.

“The Gold King spill is a vivid reminder of the dangers associated with the thousands of abandoned and unclaimed hard rock mines across the United States, particularly in the West,” Tommy Beaudreau, deputy secretary of the Interior Department, said in a prepared statement.

The statement added: “Mining companies should be held accountable for these sites that put communities and tribal lands at risk of disastrous pollution.”

Sunnyside said Friday's agreement “recognizes the federal government’s responsibility for its role in causing environmental contamination” within the Superfund site, according to a statement from Gina Myers, the company's director of reclamation operations.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Here's how Colorado's 'cost of living' ranks nationally

Some places around the country cost a bit more to call home. Here's what a few different sources have to say about where Colorado ranks in terms of 'cost of living':. Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: Colorado ranks 34th in terms of 'cost of living' nationwide, based on an index where a higher ranking indicates a higher cost. The District of Columbia is included on this list of 51, ranking after Colorado. See the full list here. This cost of living index used data from the third quarter of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
State
New Mexico State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Industry
City
Silverton, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Gold Mining#Kinross Gold#Ap#The Navajo Nation#Sunnyside Gold Corp#Gold King
OutThere Colorado

Backlash against Vail Resorts growing among skiers and snowboarders across the country

Jan. 28—CRESTED BUTTE — Several Vail Resorts properties across the country are facing backlash from skiers and snowboarders, many of them longtime customers. The problem hasn't been a lack of snow. While it came late this season, two huge December storms dumped 90 inches on Crested Butte alone. Streets here are lined with massive snowbanks, and nearly all of the mountain's ski terrain has been open. But the lifts to reach all that terrain? Vail Resorts has struggled to keep those operating amid a staffing...
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
OutThere Colorado

Omicron cases have peaked in El Paso County, Denver

The omicron driven wave of coronavirus cases in El Paso County is falling, although the number of people testing positive remains higher than during any other wave. The case numbers in the community reached stratospheric levels locally earlier this month, health professionals said and case numbers likely peaked on Jan. 15 when 12,845 residents tested positive in a week. As of Tuesday, 9,352 residents had tested positive in the last week or about 1,336 cases on average a day. At the height of the delta peak 3,144 people tested positive in a week, El Paso County Public Health data show.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed a 'best place to live' in United States

Tucked beneath one of the country's tallest mountains and home to a vibrant outdoor recreation scene, it's easy to see why Colorado Springs was recently ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States. Near the end of 2021, Livability.com released their list of the 'best 100 places to live' in the country and Colorado Springs broke into the top 10, snagging the 9th place spot. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked among 'dirtiest' in nation

According to LawnStarter.com, some American cities are a bit 'dirtier' than others. A recent data analysis conducted by the company looked at factors such as pollution, living conditions, and 'resident satisfaction with cleanliness' in order to compare the country's 200 largest cities. No Colorado city broke the top 25, but one was quite close. In total, six Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the national list of 200, with those ranked closer to 200 being the cleanest. ...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

New ordinance bans restaurants from providing single-use items in Denver

A new rule that was implemented in January 2022, Denver restaurants and third-party delivery services are no longer be allowed to provide single-use items, such as utensils or condiments, except upon customer request, according to a new ordinance approved by the Denver City Council. The ordinance, called #SkiptheStuff, aims to reduce waste from restaurant takeout and delivery orders. “This is a simple and effective way to reduce our collective waste,”...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Yellowstone visits hit record high in 2021, straining staff

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects. About 4.86 million visits were tallied in 2021, breaking the prior record set in 2016....
TRAVEL
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy