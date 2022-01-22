Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Jasmine Solorio

Bearcat: Jasmine Solorio

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Jasmine Solorio is a senior captain and dual-threat for the Bearcat Women’s Soccer team. She is one of the Bearcat’s goalkeepers, as well as being one of the team’s top goal scorers, playing the center striker position. With 11 saves at goalkeeper and four goals scored on the field, Jasmine helps her team any way she can! Jasmine is a fierce competitor who is always working to improve her game. She scored against Arroyo Grande in our game on Jan. 11. She leads by example and by encouraging her teammates. Jasmine started off the season splitting time between goalkeeper and playing on the field, but we’ve needed her on the field more, so she has shifted to playing almost the entire game – every game – at the center striker position. – Coach Steve Pugh

Malia Gaviola

Bearcat: Malia Gaviola

Sport: Women’s Basketball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Senior Guard Malia Gaviola played an integral part in the win vs Righetti on Friday night. She was tasked to be an on-the-ball defender at the top of the zone to limit Righetti’s ability to knock down threes. Late in the third, she was subbed in during a strong Righetti run and was able to slow it down hitting a couple of timely shots to help stop the momentum. Offensively she was able to draw the 5th foul on Righetti’s top scorer to help Paso hold on to the win. – Coach Martinez

Dominic Marquez

Bearcat: Dominic Marquez

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Dominic is currently ranked in the top 20 in the state of California at 108 pounds. Dominic has placed 2nd at the Dinuba Invite, 4th at the Chukchansi Invite, and 8th at the Zinkin Classic. This weekend the Paso Robles Wrestling team travels to Gilroy to wrestle at The Mid California Classic, a very prestigious tournament. – Coach Nate Ybarra

