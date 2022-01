The Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night in desperate need of a win, if only to silence the growing chorus of naysayers and doubters swirling around like sharks waiting for the team to collapse. Just win one to distract from all the distractions that are causing so much negativity around this team. Oh, how things have changed from a season ago when the Jazz vanquished the Grizzlies in the first round in five games and were considered to be a step ahead of the Grizzlies. Now Memphis is riding an MVP caliber season from star point guard Ja Morant into the top 4 of the western conference.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO