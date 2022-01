The good news is that the progress we’re making in urothelial cancer is rapid. This is terrific for our patients. We’ve seen the antibody-drug conjugate enfortumab vedotin have a survival advantage in patients whose cancers progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors, including maintenance avelumab. From a global perspective, enfortumab vedotin is getting approved around the world by regulatory bodies. It’s already approved in the United States. Maintenance avelumab is associated with frontline chemotherapy, and then enfortumab vedotin becomes the new standard of care for patients, unselected as it stands with advanced urothelial cancer.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO