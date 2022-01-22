Cross-country skiing glides to the fore

The popular warming hut, named in 2016 for Hyperspud founder John Crock, should see plenty of visitors today at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area’s annual Free Ski Day event. Daily News file

If last cross-country ski season and the beginning of this one are any indication, today’s Free Ski Day at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area could be the busiest ever.

The day of free skiing, lessons, one-hour rentals, hot drinks and soup is an annual event sponsored by the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club, which was formed about 20 years ago to promote and foster the sport of cross-country skiing in the region.

Today’s event, at the ski area located about 40 miles northeast of Moscow on Highway 6, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the past year, club president Jesse Spohnholz said he’s seen a growth in the sport and occasionally will see people he taught at the last free ski day out on the trails. A few of the members will be on hand today to help newcomers get outfitted in skis and teach them some of the basics.

“(Last year) I think we had not only the busiest free ski day that anyone in the club can remember, but also the busiest year at the Divide,” Spohnholz said.

The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area is about 18 miles of trails according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club, a nonprofit that helps to manage the trails on the divide, is open to anyone interested in learning about cross country skiing.

At the Free Ski Day event, state-mandated Park n’ Ski passes are not required. Money raised from the passes go towards trail maintenance across the state.

The club was started in the late 1990s to early 2000s according to Pete Minard, 77, longtime member and trail manager. Minard has been a trail manager for the club since about 2008, and according to fellow member and trail manager Tom Mumford, keeping the trails in shape and skiable is one the club’s most important services.

Grooming a trail includes starting out before the snow falls to check for fallen trees on the trail and removing them. Then, when the snow falls, the managers take out specialized grooming equipment to even out the snow and to create tracks for skiers to use.

“We’ll also set a track along the edges of the group surface where people can put their skis in the track and just stay in the track, Mumford said. “It’s almost like a Hot Wheels track or something like that.”

The annual Free Ski Days and cross country skiing have grown in popularity for years now, said Minard, who has seen upwards of a hundred people out on the trail which was unheard of when he first got involved. The increase of interested cross country skiers is noticed across the club’s members.

Heather Pettit and her husband, Bryan, have been co-owners of Hyperspud Sports in Moscow for two years and Heather said she has seen an increase in demand for their rental skis, especially recently.

Hyperspud has donated their rental skis to the club today, but said those rentals have been increasingly in demand. Last weekend, Pettit said all 25 pairs of skis were rented. Rentals at Hyperspud are $25 for an adult five-day cross country ski package, which include the skis, poles and boots. The boots or skis alone are $15 for a five-day adult rental.

The founder of Hyperspud, John Crock, also played a role in the club’s history. Minard said Crock was a longtime member and the treasurer of the club and when he died in 2014 he left the club the money needed to build a warming shelter on the trail. The warming hut is about a mile into the trail and has a plaque dedicated to Crock. It was dedicated in 2016.

Nelson is the news clerk at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. She can be reached a knelson@dnews.com.