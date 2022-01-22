Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

Caring for Friends (CFF), an independent food bank and volunteer organization, distributed more than 12 million pounds of food in 2021; an increase of 3000 percent over pre-pandemic levels. With a spike in COVID forcing many people into isolation again, CFF is growing its team to meet the staggering need for food and friendship for the Philadelphia area’s most vulnerable populations – homebound seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, those facing homelessness, and hungry families and individuals.
