ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Playoffs: How to watch, listen to, and stream Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue on Saturday when the Tennessee...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Playoffs#Radio#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Cbs Streaming Option#Westwood One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Taylor Lewan defends Ryan Tannehill after Titans' loss to Bengals

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan joined The Pivot Podcast days after his squad lost in the NFL divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC—the only team in the conference with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout—but still fell 19-16 to the fourth-seeded Bengals after a last-second field goal by rookie Evan McPherson.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy