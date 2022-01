SAN DIEGO – Will Zalatoris might still look as thin as a 1-iron, but he has added some heft. One of the game’s most lithe players, Zalatoris said he has packed on 15 pounds over the past few months in an attempt to withstand the workload of a full season. Each offseason he’s tried to gain weight, but it was always a byproduct of more gym time and getting stronger. Then he suffered a back injury at the Open Championship when he hacked out of the juicy rough, spoiling what had been a stellar first half of 2021.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO