News: Jerry Jones won't address sun issue, Cowboys to lose assistant

By Todd Brock
 6 days ago
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones let it fly on Friday, and he didn’t hold much back. During the course of one radio interview, Jones hinted that he may still decide to make some coaching changes, criticized one of his highest-paid players for not performing up to expectations, scoffed at the notion that his billion-dollar stadium needs curtains, and railed on the Dallas staff for being too content to save all their problem-solving efforts for the offseason. All this, while the organization is reportedly already losing its first assistant to another club.

Elsewhere, Randy Gregory goes under the knife, Amari Cooper says he’d prefer to stay in Dallas, and Mike McCarthy vows he’s not moving back to playcalling, no matter what happens with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The team’s official staff writers are ranking the 22 free agents in order of importance to the roster, mock draft season brings us several new names to consider, and a TikTok influencer says he used stolen credentials to infiltrate Dak Prescott’s press conference after Sunday’s loss. Oh, and Troy Aikman just compared the 2021 Cowboys to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s your News and Notes.

Panthers expected to hire Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo as new OC, report says :: Dallas Morning News

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the Carolina Panthers will be making the Cowboys consultant and longtime Mike McCarthy colleague their new offensive coordinator. McAdoo was the Giants’ OC before being hired as their head coach in 2016. He was fired there late in his second season; 2021 was his first in Dallas, where he did advance scouting of future Cowboys opponents.

Jerry Jones weighs coaches, players as Cowboys move forward: 'We deserve better' :: Cowboys Wire

Mike McCarthy may not be as safe as previously thought. The frustrated Cowboys owner told a radio audience, “I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches,” following the team’s playoff loss. Jones also vented about issues that went unaddressed during the year: “I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left.” He then criticized wideout Amari Cooper for too many dropped balls. “You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to.”

Would McCarthy call plays if Moore leaves? :: The Mothership

Kellen Moore could get an offer he can’t refuse. But if he does, don’t expect McCarthy to fall back into a playcalling role in Dallas, like the one he had for most of his Green Bay tenure. “I don’t think that’s the best way to run an offense,” McCarthy said during his season-ending press conference Monday. “You’re always evolving your offense. That process, if Kellen is here or not, that won’t change. We’re always going to build the offense around the success of the quarterback. That’s the whole philosophy.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones won’t add shades to stadium windows to combat glare, saying that's '10,000 on my list of things to worry about' :: USA Today

The Cowboys owner railed against the notion that something needs to be done about the sunlight that was blinding players during Sunday’s late-afternoon game. “It goes both ways,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Both teams had a chance to get in the sun. Both teams had a chance to get out of the sun. Relative to the elements that I see other people play in, it’s nothing.”

Breaking: Cowboys' Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery :: Cowboys Wire

Gregory was slated to go under the knife on Friday to surgically repair his left knee. He was bothered by the injury for most of the season. He is scheduled to be a free agent come March and will likely be a name at the top of the list for the Cowboys front office to make a decision on.

Rank'em: Is Gregory the No. 1 free agent priority? :: The Mothership

With 21 Cowboys having expiring contracts, not all will be returning. The team’s staff writers ranked them all in order of importance to the team when it comes to getting a new deal done. Leighton Vander Esch, Cedrick Wilson, Bryan Anger, and Damontae Kazee all make the Top 10. Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz did, too, but you might be surprised at how high Jayron Kearse is ranked. Randy Gregory, though, should be the club’s top free agent priority.

Cowboys' Amari Cooper wants to remain with the club in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

After a rollercoaster year, the former first-round pick said he hopes to stay in Dallas. “I don’t make those decisions,” Cooper said. “I honestly don’t know, but hopefully.” The team could save $16 million if they trade or release Cooper; a restructured deal that keeps him, though, might still help the front office save over $12 million.

Cowboys address offensive line, safety with first two picks in Dane Brugler’s mock draft :: The Athletic

The Cowboys may not have to look far to find their next offensive lineman, according to Dane Brugler’s new mock draft. Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green makes a nice first-round pick to potentially replace Connor Williams at left guard, but played three other positions on the line this season for the Aggies. In the second round, Brugler likes Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, who nabbed five picks and had 14 pass breakups in 34 college games.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1 :: NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah has Dallas going defense with the 24th pick. He says Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean is undersized, but one of his favorite players in the 2022 class. He could be a steal for the Cowboys, allowing them to use Micah Parsons more on the edge as a pass rusher.

Cowboys should wish upon a star Alabama's Evan Neal finds way to them :: Cowboys WIre

Offensive line has become an area of need for Dallas once again, at least if they wish to make a return to their place as one of the league’s most dominant position groups. The Alabama tackle will likely be long gone by the time the Cowboys pick 24th, but if he’s not, the freakish mover with excellent footwork could eventually be the type of talent to replace an aging Tyron Smith.

Troy Aikman compares Cowboys to Jets, Jaguars in ultimate disgrace :: Fansided

There are 24 NFL teams who will be watching divisional weekend from the sofa. Some of them are pretty good teams. But if you’re not in the dance, it doesn’t really matter who is the best of the rest, according to the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. “If you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really, at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in,” Aikman said, via 96.7 The Ticket. Ouch.

TikTok influencer crashed Dak Prescott press conference, asked some decent questions :: Awful Announcing

The influencer known as finessefave claims to have sneaked into Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium, along with two others, by disguising themselves as media workers. They posted videos online of themselves apparently in restricted stadium tunnels, near the players’ parking lot, and inside the media room. There, he even managed to ask Dak Prescott two questions during his postgame press conference.

Comments / 10

JohnJohn48
6d ago

Oh come on, Jerry! Spend some of those millions you make off this facility and exchange the plain glass for photochromic glass. Problem solved ... forever!

Reply
8
Alonzo29
5d ago

He's looking in all the wrong places to put blame on their failure, if he looks in the mirror he will solve his problems

Reply
2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Tiktok#Oc#Dallas Morning News Nfl#The Carolina Panthers#Giants#Cowboys Wire
