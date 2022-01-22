ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball: JHS coaches Washburn, Wilkins to coach FCA All-Star team

By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
 6 days ago
Jacksonville High School head baseball coach Branson Washburn, left, pictured during practice on Friday, has been named as one of the managers in the  Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star (baseball) game. The game is scheduled for June 3 at Whitehouse High School. Progress photo by Jay Neal

The Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletics has tabbed Jacksonville High School baseball coaches Branson Washburn and Matt Wilkins to coach the Blue team in the organization's all-star game, which is scheduled for June 3 at the Whitehouse High School baseball complex.

Washburn will serve as the team's head coach and Wilkins, along with Kenny LaPrade of Grand Saline High School, will assist.

The respective coaches for all the sports were introduced during a special presentation that took place on Thursday morning at the First Christian Church in Tyler.

The coaches also drafted their teams. Rosters will be revealed on Feb. 20.

Washburn said that he is looking forward to coaching in the all-star game.

“It's very humbling to be asked to coach in this game,” Washburn said. “When Robert Bardin called me and asked me if I would be interested in being one of the coaches I was surprised, and really more honored than anything.”

Washburn said that not only will this opportunity enable him to coach some of the top seniors in East Texas as their respective prep careers draw to a close, but it will give him an opportunity to share his faith and hopefully some of the young men will be moved to establish a closer walk with the Lord as a result of the interaction.

“The Fellowship of Christian Athletes means a lot to me and does amazing work with young people,” Washburn said.

The Tribe Baseball skipper said that he was elated to be able to share his experience with his assistant coach (Wilkins) at Jacksonville.

“Matt (Wilkins) and I think alike and he will be an asset for the team,” Washburn said. “Also, I am looking forward to building some new relationships with some of the other coaches and players.”

Washburn also stated that serving in such a capacity on a regional stage brings positive recognition to the Jacksonville baseball program and is good for the community in general.

This will be the sixth edition of the FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star game.

