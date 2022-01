The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the best drafting teams in the NHL. Even without a true elite prospect in their pipeline, the Hurricanes manage to boast one of the best and deepest pipelines in the entire league. A lot of this is due to the Hurricanes and their scouts’ ability to identify talent in each round of the draft. They’re willing to bet on players with high upside and are in a position to let these players develop for as long as they need to before giving them time to shine in the NHL.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO