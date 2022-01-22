Year-round gardening: Don't neglect winter-watering duties

Snow clings to the limbs of a tree at Red Rocks Open Space in October. Winter snows in the Pikes Peak region rarely provide enough moisture for newly planted trees, shrubs and grass. Supplemental watering of landscaping during the winter can ensure the health of plantings come warmer weather. winter watering snow covered tree at red rocks open space 103118 dougal photo.jpg THE GAZETTE File

It’s official: Most of El Paso County is in a severe drought, according to the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University.

While the region received above average precipitation in the first half of 2021, late summer and autumn were warmer and windier than normal. That, coupled with little precipitation in the final four months of the year, means the landscape is bone dry.

So it’s critical to water for the rest of the winter — and not wait until the growing season — to protect roots, prevent winter desiccation and increase the survival chances of plants.

How to water in winter:

• Choose a day when the temperature is above 40 degrees and the ground is free of snow.

• Apply water slowly. Hoses, soaker hoses, movable sprinklers and leaky buckets (with tiny holes drilled in the bottom) are the best ways to winter water. Turning on sprinkler systems is problematic because small amounts of ice might have accumulated and could prevent proper flow of water, potentially damaging the system.

• For trees and shrubs, apply water around the drip line of the woody plant. For turf, use movable sprinklers.

• When watering is complete, be sure to disconnect hoses from spigots and sprinklers or nozzles and drain the hose. Leaving water in these devices can cause damage.

What to prioritize when watering:

• Recently planted trees and shrubs, especially evergreens.

• Established evergreen trees and shrubs.

• Established deciduous trees and shrubs.

• Turf.

• While you might be tempted to water perennial beds, be cautious as certain perennial plants such as lavender, succulents and spring bulbs can be subject to root and crown rot if left wet in cold soil.

• Vegetable beds and areas where annuals are planted should be mulched but likely won’t benefit from irrigation right now.

For more information on winter watering check out Colorado State University Fact Sheet 7.211

For more information on winter watering check out Colorado State University Fact Sheet 7.211