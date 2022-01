Winter can be a lot of fun in Colorado, but, along with the fun comes the element of danger. Whether it's ice fishing, ice skating, or snowmobiling, Colorado's winter ice provides some great recreational opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts who don't mind the cold. However, there is an inherent danger that comes with playing on ice, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has some great tips to help keep you safe.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO