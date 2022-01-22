ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DePaul brings a familiar playing style to Creighton

By FLM
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

It has been 12 seasons since Dana Altman coached at Creighton. But Greg McDermott, who succeeded Altman at Creighton in 2010, believes Bluejays fans will experience a blast from the past when DePaul visits for a Big East battle Saturday afternoon in Omaha, Neb. That's because first-year DePaul head...

CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The first meeting between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State was scheduled for Jan. 8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. Since then, they have been trending in opposite directions, with Michigan now on its first three-game winning streak of the season and the No. 10 Spartans having dropped two of their last three as they prepare to tangle Saturday on CBS.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX59

Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
NBA
Mesabi Tribune

McDonald hits 2,000th point as Bluejackets fall

ST. MICHAEL — Ayden McDonald hit another milestone, but the end result wasn’t what the Hibbing High School boys basketball team wanted. That’s because the Bluejackets couldn’t hit a shot in the first half, and Orono was red hot as the Spartans took control early and cruised to a 79-46 victory over Hibbing at the 2022 Breakdown Community Clash at the STMA Middle School West Gymnasium. After the Bluejackets took...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN

