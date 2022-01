Daishen Nix has lived a wholesome journey inside his quest towards the NBA. Before going undrafted and then picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers, he was teammates with Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga on the G-League Ignite. Green and Nix were stars in their selected high schools. Although Green had a slight edge over Nix, he was still ranked 20th among the best high school players in the nation, which was according to ESPN’s 2020 rankings.

