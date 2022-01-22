ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas Woman Hit and Killed By a Train

By Jude Walker
 6 days ago
Sad news out of St. Landry Parish as Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that his office investigated a fatality of a pedestrian that was hit by a train on Friday, January 21. The...

KPEL 96.5

One Dead in Church Point Fire

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office fire is investigating a Wednesday morning house fire in Church Point that claimed the life of one person. According to a post on the State Marshal's Office's Facebook page, firefighters received the call around 7 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of South Broadway. When firefighters got inside the home, they found the body of a female. Neither the name nor the age of the victim has been released.
CHURCH POINT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Another Wrong-Way Driver on Highway 167, Residents Take Action

After crashes involving wrong-way drivers on Louisiana highways have taken several lives over the past 2 months, more people are sharing their stories of seeing wrong-way drivers in the area. On Saturday night, 18-year-old Ramsie Baumgardner was killed when a 31-year-old Carencro man drove the wrong way on Highway 167...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Grandmother Saves Grandson from Apartment Fire

A Lafayette grandmother was able to get her grandson out of their apartment where a bedroom was on fire. Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says the call about the fire came in at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. The woman's grandson was asleep in the bedroom at the time. She was able to grab him up and get out of the apartment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Man Found Dead in His Closet, Wife Arrested

This is a crazy story out of New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said they found a man dead in his closet on Tuesday after his wife reported him missing on Monday. Officers were called out to Touro Street to investigate where Tonica Mutin reported she had last seen her husband leaving their home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Opleousas Man Acussed in a String of Robberies in Acadiana

A man in Opelousas has been arrested after law enforcement officials think this man is responsible for multiple robberies in the Acadiana area. Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says they suspect, based on surveillance video, that 30-year-old Theodore Silas robbed the Games Stop in Opelousas on January 2. The chief says they also believe Silas robbed the Check into Cash store on January 22.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Troopers Investigating Two Lafayette Police-Involved Shootings

Two Lafayette police officers were involved in shootings within 24 hours of each other on Sunday. One of those shootings was fatal. According to Louisiana State Police, their bureau of investigations is investigating those incidents after the Lafayette Police Department requested that the agency look into the incidents. The first...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Busted, A Church Point Man Arrested for Thefts & Burglaries

A Church Point man has been arrested after St. Landry Parish detectives believe this man is responsible for for stealing multiple four-wheelers and other items. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says their investigation took them to several areas of the parish and other parishes. Guidroz says that 28-year-old Kevin...
CHURCH POINT, LA
