Hybrid Tablets and Laptop Market is Booming Worldwide with Lenovo, Dell, SAMSUNG

It’s been almost two years since the pandemic began. Ask any parent how it’s going, but keep a box of tissues, a bottle of wine, or both handy for the response. Lenovo may not be able to help there, but they are looking for how they can use technology to help kids get caught back up after what’s been a very uneven two years of schooling. They’re rolling out the Lenovo 10W tablet, Lenovo 13W Yoga, and Lenovo NetFilter to help get kids hooked up with the right tools to keep their education going!

