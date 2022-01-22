Opelousas Woman Hit and Killed By a Train

Jude Walker

Sad news out of St. Landry Parish as Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that his office investigated a fatality of a pedestrian that was hit by a train on Friday, January 21.

The crash happened near Jennings Road and Highway 190. According to deputies, a woman was walking alongside the train tracks when she was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train at 3:16 pm on Friday.

The woman has since been identified as Heather Wells Compton of Opelousas.

An investigation revealed that the train took every precaution necessary and used all emergency actions to try and avoid the crash.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department wants to remind everyone that it is illegal to be on or walk near the tracks of a train. Trains cannot stop quickly and have an overhang of three feet from the tracks.

St. Landry Parish Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux added that "our heart and prayers are with the family."