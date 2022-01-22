ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Boy surprised with toy of animal that he created

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boy was opening his gift of a stuffed toy when he realized...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Animal-Inspired Sensory Toys

‘Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Fidget Friend’ is perfect for children who can’t seem to sit and need to be constantly moving. He helps children develop fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and hand strengths. Spike has six different ways kids can play and fidget with him, from spinning the wheel on his side and turning his crank-like tail to pushing the plunger on his back and toggling the switch.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Large Animal Plush Toys

Kids and animal lovers will love the ‘Polar Bear Oversized Plush Cuddle Animal Body Pillow.’ The polar bear plush is named Nanook the Polar Bear, and according to his description, he is “great for napping, reading or resting.” He has an extra-large size and measures at 44 inches. He is the perfect addition to any space that needs a little more comfort and personality, like your bed, reading nook, or couch, to name a few. His fur is made from super-dense Velboa, which is super soft and silky to the touch.
PETS
The Independent

Voices: I tried to live the tiny house dream with a baby and a toddler. Things quickly fell apart

Little pinpricks of blood are seeping through the back of my pajama top. There’s a tiny person making the human crossbar of the letter H between my wife and I, as we both take on the form of contortionists simply to remain in bed. The culprit of the pinpricks is my toddler — or rather, my toddler’s razor-sharp talon toenails sawing through her footie pajamas and into my otherwise precariously arched back. The bed is too small for the three of us, a sentiment known all too well to parents of young children.But our situation is a bit different. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Stuffed Toy
manisteenews.com

Artworks challenges artists to create animals with laundry

Inspired by the work of surreal artist Helga Stentzel, of London, Artworks recently challenged area artists to hang up clothing to create optical illusions that look like animals. Rules were:. Use articles of clothing to create an animal. Clothing must be in original shape, no cutting or reforming but folding...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kyma.com

Young boy battling cancer surprised by mail carrier

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A 7-year-old boy battling cancer was given a birthday surprise from a California mail carrier. Jacob Hayward was shocked when he saw his birthday gift: a child-sized mail truck. Van Singletary is a mail carrier who became close with the Hayward family while Jacob...
ADVOCACY
TODAY.com

Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships

Dr. Butch Rosser and his wife Dana join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their new documentary “More Than What We See,” which shares a revealing look at how one partner’s weight and size affects their spouse. “In the beginning, people judged me for being with him. There’s no way you could love this guy, he’s 460 pounds,” Dana says. The couple also share tips other people can use to help support their partners.Jan. 27, 2022.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy