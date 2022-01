A black bear attacked a man on his porch in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday night. A doorbell camera captured footage of the scuffle that ensued when the bear came through the doorway of his screened-in porch and tried to grab one of his dogs. The man rushed to defend his dogs, and was able to keep them out of harm’s way while he briefly wrestled with the bear and shoved it back outside.

