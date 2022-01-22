ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can tenured professors be fired for what they say or write?

Under pressure from students and politicians, the University of Pennsylvania Law School began a sanction process against tenured Professor Amy Wax over what she's written and said about race.

