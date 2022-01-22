Can tenured professors be fired for what they say or write?

Related
University Fires 100 Professors Due to COVID
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its third year, William Paterson University is now laying off 100 full-time faculty over the next three years. The university, located in Wayne, New Jersey, originally planned to let 150 professors go before union negotiations revised the number to 100, or 29% of the institution’s 340 faculty, reports Inside Higher Ed.
Professor under fire for racist remarks on podcast
The University of Pennsylvania began a sanction process for tenured professor Amy Wax over her racist remarks on a podcast.
Professor Who Said U.S. 'Better Off With Fewer Asians' Faces Calls to Have Tenure Revoked
University of Pennsylvania professor Amy Wax is facing growing criticism for comments she made on a recent podcast episode.
Fired University President Mark Schlissel offered contract for tenured professor this fall
After being removed from his term as University of Michigan President earlier this month, documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press reveal that Mark Schlissel could be returning to campus this fall as a tenured professor. Despite being terminated by the Board of Regents as president, Schlissel is entitled to...
Settlement in Firing of Professor for Tweets (for $70K + Attorney Fees)
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education reports:. Today, Lora Burnett, a former Collin College history professor fired for tweets critical of the college administration and of former Vice President Mike Pence, accepted the college's offer to pay $70,000 and attorneys' fees, bringing her First Amendment lawsuit to an end.
American Rescue Plan Act can do more to address racial wealth inequality, Kelley professor writes
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- While the American Rescue Plan Act provided a major infusion of economic aid to low-income and middle-class Americans, more should be done to tackle racial wealth inequality and the structural issues in the tax code that allow those at the top of the income distribution to benefit disproportionately from tax subsidies, an Indiana University professor wrote.
A Georgia elementary school removes assignment instructing students to write a letter as 'an American settler' to Andrew Jackson in favor of removing Indigenous people from their land
Students were told to write to President Andrew Jackson as a settler explaining why "removing the Cherokee will help the United States grow and prosper."
Can you answer these SAT questions from 1926?
The SAT, America’s most widely-used college admissions exam, is always changing. This week, the test’s publisher announced that it will go fully online starting in 2024, among other changes.The all-digital exam will arrive almost exactly 100 years after the first SAT, which was administered in 1926. Back then, the “Scholastic Aptitude Test” evolved out of an Army IQ test used during World War I, and offered schools a way to measure the college-readiness of both private and public school students. (An earlier College Board test, given in 1901, asked students to translate chunks of Cicero back into Latin.)The 1926 test...
'Don't Say Gay' Bill Aimed At Florida Teachers May Violate Students' Right to Free Speech
Students could sue school districts for shutting down discussions of their sexual identity, even if the new bill prohibits teachers from talking about it.
Justice Breyer: 'It's important not to have transparency' (2021)
CNN's Legal Analyst Joan Biskupic sat down with one of the Supreme Court's justices, Stephen Breyer, to talk about transparency in the high courts. The justices have long referred to their private sessions, in which only the nine are present, as "the conference."
Veteran Suffolk Professor Writes the Book on Successful DC Internships
Suffolk Professor Emeritus John Berg may have retired from the classroom, but he remains active in supporting one of the most key experiences for Political Science students: Internships — real-world work opportunities that have helped countless Suffolk graduates get valuable employment experiences and job offers, while providing a different way of learning about political science.
On Becoming Lucy Sante: The Bard Professor Writes for Vanity Fair on Coming Out as Transgender at 67
Lucy Sante—writer, critic, and Bard faculty member—pens an intimate personal essay for Vanity Fair tracing her journey as a trans woman, from the carefully repressed feelings of her adolescence to finally coming out last year. “Now I am aware that I live, as we all do, in a cloud of unknowing, where certainties break down and categories become liquid,” she writes. “None of us really knows anything except provisionally. Now, as Lou Reed put it, ‘I’m set free/ to find a new illusion.’” Lucy Sante is visiting professor of writing and photography at Bard College. She has been a member of the faculty since 1999.
Literary Scene: Penn State LV professor writes ‘what if’ book
The United States came very close to having a woman president. A new book, “Electing Madam Vice President: When Women Run Women Win,” by Nichola D. Gutgold (156 pp. $67.25, print; $45 digital, Lexington Books, 2021), shows how it might happen very soon. Gutgold is a Professor of...
