Dublin VA begins construction on new outpatient clinic

By From staff reports
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center recently began clearing ground for a new $16 million outpatient clinic on its main campus here. The 30,000 square-foot building will include new and enhanced space for existing primary care clinics as well as provide a new home for the medical...

