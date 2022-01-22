ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knives Out Sequel Planned For Late 2022 Release, Likely Festival Airings in Fall

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second film in the Knives Out franchise is expected to release in the fall, according to a new report. Variety reports that Rian Johnson’s next entry in the series is...

Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
The Independent

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 was the ‘best’ of the season – but fans are conflicted

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett has left fans conflicted.Disney Plus’s Star Wars spin-off series focuses on the former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) following his return in The Mandalorian last year.Chapter five of the show – which was released today (26 January) – proved to be a huge hit among fans, with many viewers calling it the best episode so far.*Spoilers below*Much of the episode’s success has been attributed to the shock appearance of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who is the star of another Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.While fans celebrated the episode on...
Popculture

Daniel Craig Gives 'Knives Out 2' Release Date Update

Knives Out 2 star Daniel Craig recently gave a release date update on the forthcoming sequel. During an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors from earlier this month, Craig was chatting with Javier Bardem and he dropped some details about the new movie. "We did the second one in the summer. We shot in Greece and then we filmed studio work in Serbia," Craig shared. "It's finished, it's in the can." He then revealed, "Rian's editing now and it'll be out autumn of this year. It's done, amazing really."
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
My 1053 WJLT

Netflix Plans Back-to-Back ‘Red Notice’ Sequels

By all accounts Netflix spent a record-breaking amount of money to produce Red Notice, a lavish caper film starring three huge A-list stars: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Nine weeks later, the movie is still among the top 10 most-watched movies globally on the service, and ranks among the most-watched Netflix movies in 38 different countries currently.
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Knives Out 2 is Coming Late 2022

The high anticipated murder-mystery sequel to Knives Out is headed to Netflix later in 2022. “Mystery lovers rejoice! Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is set to be released this fall on Netflix and in theaters simultaneously. The film finds southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigating another twisty mystery, with a sprawling A-list cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.”
Daily Republic

‘Addams Family’ animated sequel coming out on DVD

“The Addams Family 2”: The Addams Family hit the road in their haunted camper for a summer vacation in this sequel to the 2019 animated feature that updated the classic characters for a new, younger audience. “Patriarch Gomez (Oscar Isaac) is inspired to take the whole crew on a...
FanSided

There are no plans for a sequel to The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections debuted in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd. We might have finally reached the end of the Matrix movies after The Matrix Resurrections opened the door for more Neo and Trinity adventures. Producer James McTeigue talked to Collider on December 26th, and he was very open that there aren’t currently any plans for a prequel, sequel, or anything further in the trilogy.
GeekTyrant

KNIVES OUT 2 Expected to Be Released on Netflix Sometime Late in 2022

It has been announced that the anticipated sequel Knives Out 2 is expected to be released on Netflix by the end of 2022. The film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. Details surrounding...
