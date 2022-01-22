Former Clemson Tigers DB A.J. Terrell Enjoys Breakout Season in NFL

There aren't many NFL defenders who had a better season in 2021 than former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The Atlanta Falcon ended the season ranked as the top corner by Pro Football Focus. During his breakout second season, Terrell allowed the fewest passing yards against him in the league, and PFF's 47.5% passer rating and 43.9% completion rating allowed were the best rates by a cornerback in the NFL.

Terrell finished the year with 81 tackles and three interceptions, two more than his rookie season. He had 16 passes defended as well.

It was a big year for a player who was maligned when he was selected 16th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Pundits and fans thought the Falcons reached too high for the Clemson Tiger who was expected to go later in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs Have One Clemson Tiger in Play vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were uneven for stretches during the regular season, but both settled into their best play as the postseason approached, as if this time of year, this game, is all that mattered. It just came a week earlier than expected.

11 hours ago

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pinion’s, Bucs’ Quest to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls Continues

Bradley Pinion’s quest to become the first former Clemson player in 23 years to help his team win back-to-back Super Bowls continues on Sunday when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

16 hours ago

This time Clemson finished the game

This time Clemson finished the job. The last time the Tigers were at Littlejohn Coliseum, they blew a 23-point lead in a devastating two-point loss to Boston College.

However, SI's Falcon Report took a look at where Terrell would likely go in a hypothetical re-draft of 2020 players. He could've gone as high as fourth, potentially.

Regardless, it looks like the Falcons got a steal with their draft selection two years ago. Terrell had an up-and-down rookie season in 2020 as he learned how to handle NFL receivers. But the huge jump in 2021 gives Atlanta a key defender to build around for the future.

As Falcon Report pointed out, Terrell dominated at his position despite playing on a defense that produced the worst pass-rush in the league. He made the Pro Football Focus All-Pro first team, but Terrell was left off of the AP's All-Pro list and the Pro Bowl roster.

He'll have something to shoot for in 2022, and the Falcons will likely draft to help him on a defense that gave up the seventh-most yards per game in 2021.

Terrell had 101 tackles and six interceptions in three seasons at Clemson. He made the All-ACC first team in 2018 and helped the Tigers win a national title that season, returning an interception for a touchdown in the championship game against Alabama.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!