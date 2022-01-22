ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong warns of worsening COVID outbreak as leader defends hamster cull

By Thompson Reuters
 6 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday warned that COVID-19 infections could be growing exponentially in a congested residential area of the city and that overall cases had also spread due to an outbreak in pet hamsters. Chief Executive Lam urged Hong Kong people to avoid...

