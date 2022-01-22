ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Feed: Rosebud Cafe

9News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosebud Cafe has been perking up the...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

Sale of Cafe L'Europe Restaurant

Known for decades as the "Grande Dame" of Sarasota restaurants, the venerable Cafe L'Europe restaurant on St. Armand’s Circle has been sold for an undisclosed sum by Julie and Ron Milton to award-winning local restaurateurs and philanthropists Amanda and John Horne, owners of four Anna Maria Oyster Bar restaurants. The Hornes take over operations of the restaurant on February 1, 2022.
SARASOTA, FL
Atlas Obscura

Melanin Cafe

When Catrice Hixon worked as a barista in college, she would create off-menu beverages for customers, playing around with the different syrups, beans, and milks to create the perfect cup. She knew, even then, that she would open up her own coffee shop one day. Melanin Cafe is a Black-owned...
OPELIKA, AL
KVUE

Keep Austin Local: Milano Cafe

Keep Austin Local is our series shining a spotlight on businesses around town. Milano Cafe in southwest Austin is a casual spot that focuses on Italian cuisine.
AUSTIN, TX
WTOP

DC’s Cafe Mozart is closing

The District is losing another restaurant institution with this weekend’s closing of Cafe Mozart. Cafe Mozart has been serving authentic German fare from its location on H Street in Northwest, two blocks from the White House, for 41 years, and calls itself D.C.’s oldest woman-owned restaurant. Its last...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#American
WSAZ

Valley Cakes & Cafe on Studio 3

We love making our customers happy. Catering is something we take huge pride in & enjoy doing. We can help make any special day exciting from birthdays, bridal showers, baby showers, and weddings. Pam Fisher, Valley Cakes & Cafe.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Seatango Argentine Bakery & Cafe

We visited Tukwila’s Spice Bridge in early 2021. And while we tried a ton of food from the vendors then, we missed out on Seatango. Luckily, they now have a permanent outpost in Lake City serving even more Argentinian pastries than they were before. This bakery is one of the few in Seattle that specializes in treats like dulce de leche-filled alfajores, syrupy-glazed medialunas, and pastafrola packed with quince.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lemoni Cafe

This small neighborhood cafe in Buena Vista is the kind of place we go to every time the thought of going to a grocery store and cooking something feels as daunting as free soloing El Capitan. The reliably good food here leans Mediterranean, but they have everything from paninis to salads and even a cheesesteak. There are also a lot of vegetarian options and very good smoothies if you want to keep things kind of healthy. The dining room is about the size of a studio apartment, which makes for a more personal meal good for casual dates or catching up with a friend.
RESTAURANTS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Bytemarks Cafe: Mana Ups

Today we'll meet some of the Mana Up makers and learn how they market their local brand to the rest of the world. We'll also learn about Mana Ups statewide virtual tour and the call for applications for cohort 7.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

26 Beach Cafe

26 Beach isn’t concerned with healthy things like scrambled egg whites and acai bowls. What it is concerned with is French toast (there’s a 20-item long menu of them) and something called a pasta scramble (which is, indeed, scrambled eggs and pasta). While we can’t say we’ve tried the pasta scramble, we can tell you that the French toast is an excellent way to eat your hangover away. There can be a wait on weekends, and the crowd is definitely here for a good time, but sometimes that’s just what you need.
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

Cafe Grande closing on K Street

Thanks to David for sending the sad news: “I just got word that Cafe Grande on K St. NW is closing, today is their last day. My wife went to get lunch today and the owner told her. Terrible news, it was her favorite lunch spot“. “Cafe Grande has...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sodo Pizza Cafe - Clapton

There’s a shop in Clapton that bears an uncanny resemblance to a high street supermarket. Locals fondly refer to it as ‘Fake Sainsbury’s’. It’s a pillar of the Upper Clapton Road, and so is the pizza restaurant bang opposite it. Sodo Pizza is thought of similarly fondly, without any of the same concerns over trademark. The sourdough pizzas here are consistently up there with the best in London. They’re the kind with a crisp base and crust that taste of a lot more than dough. Plus the candlelit space itself is an extremely reliable (and cost efficient) casual date or dinner location.
RESTAURANTS
northernexpress.com

Cafe Sante’s Vienna Pancakes

Picture it: a breakfast eatery on a sun-washed morning along the Danube. You, with a cappuccino in hand and crepes on your plate. Now imagine that same taste of perfection — but without the pesky time-zone change. Enter Café Sante in Boyne City. Open since 2010, the eatery boasts a bistro-inspired menu that combines old-world recipes with regional ingredients. “It’s a lot of fun reinventing foods that you don’t see on menus today,” says chef and manager Kyle Marshall. But few things comprise the same je ne sais quoi as Sante’s Euro-style Vienna Pancakes. A menu staple and staff favorite alike, these babies are finally back on the menu following a short hiatus this autumn, and they’re selling like, well, hotcakes. Carefully crafted from scratch-made batter, quotidian pancakes these are not. “They’re thin, almost crepe-like,” Marshall says, and they’re griddled to crispy-golden perfection. To serve, chefs drench each three-cake portion in a citrus-spiked pistachio butter and house-whipped sweet cream. Finished with local Korthase Sugar Bush maple syrup and a sprinkling of fresh forest fruit — we’re looking at you, winter blackberries — these delicious darlings are missing nothing but you in a jaunty beret. $14. Find Café Sante at 1 Water Street, Boyne City. (231) 582-8800. www.magnumhospitality.com.
BOYNE CITY, MI
TrendHunter.com

Seasoned Cafe Hot Chocolates

OLD BAY has teamed up with THB Bagelry and Deli in Baltimore to launch the limited-time 'OLD BAY Hot Chocolate' drink. This hot chocolate will be available at participating THB Bagelry and Deli locations which can be located via THB's website. This hot chocolate drink is made with real chocolate...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Infatuation

Volunteer Park Cafe & Pantry

The reimagining of this northern Capitol Hill classic is a home run simply based on the new pastries alone. And yeah, we’d eat sugar for breakfast on the daily if we lived in the neighborhood. We’re talking about things like savory tahini caramel bars, New York-style crumb cake muffins, and buckwheat chocolate chunk cookies with a salty, dulce de leche-like texture that softly crumbles like kinetic sand. But that would be ignoring their BEC, a majestic stack of paper-thin egg folds, bacon cooked just before it gets crispy, and yellow american that oozes between the layers and stretches like taffy, all on a homemade toasted poppy roll.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Cafe-Inspired Milkshakes

These new Shake Shack shakes are being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a way to satisfy their sweet tooth with some decidedly indulgent ingredients that don't skimp on rich flavor. The shakes come in the new Wake & Shake flavor as well as the Chocolate Pie Shake,...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe Saint-Ex

When your group is unsure whether they want a casual few beers or a long night in a club, go to Cafe Saint-Ex. The basement has a dance floor that will make you feel a phantom bass drop in your chest days later, and the main floor is a basic bar with a tin ceiling and some vintage movie posters. While the combination of these two things might sound weird, it winds up coming in handy more often than you might think. Just know you will lose whichever members of your crew opt for the dance floor.
RESTAURANTS
newspressnow.com

Bird feeding

Severe winter weather is not only hard on people but can be a life and death struggle for birds. Though birds also require water and shelter, food is often the resource most lacking during cold weather. Many different bird food mixes are available because various species often prefer different grains. However, there is one seed that has more universal appeal than any other: black oil sunflower. If you are new to the bird-feeding game, make sure there is a high percentage of this seed in your mix. White proso millet is second in popularity and is the favorite of dark-eyed juncos and other sparrows as well as the red-winged blackbird. As you become more interested in bird feeding, you may want to use more than one feeder to attract specific species of birds. Following is a list of bird species with the grains they prefer.
ANIMALS
9News

McDonald's is encouraging customers to try fan-inspired menu hacks

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time ever, McDonald's is spotlighting its customers' creativity with four fan-favorite creations assembled from popular menu items. Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, customers can order these menu hacks by name. All of the items will be included for customers to build themselves. Here are the...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy