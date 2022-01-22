ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Open: Watch the best shots as Dan Evans loses to Felix Auger-Aliassime

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the best shots as Dan Evans is defeated by ninth...

www.bbc.co.uk

Reuters

Tennis-Tsitsipas feels 'targetted' over on-court coaching

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas feels he is unfairly targetted by officials over on-court coaching and said that it should be allowed anyway, after his Australian Open semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev on Friday. During his defeat to Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena, the Greek world number four was...
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
New York Post

Daniil Medvedev has epic Australian Open meltdown: ‘You are a small cat’

Daniil Medvedev is headed to the Australian Open finals – though it took another on-court meltdown to get him there. Medvedev, who has turned into one of tennis’ premier villains throughout his rise to world No. 2, survived a tough four-set victory, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, against his rival Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the finals in Melbourne. Medvedev was his usual feisty self, with much of his ire was directed towards umpire Jaume Campistol.
whathifi.com

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch the 2022 Australian Open semi-final for free online and on TV

Daniil Medvedev faces a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas in just a few moments. The Russian is now the highest seed in the men's draw and odds-on for his second major title – if he can beat a rejuvenated Tsitsipas, and best Rafael Nadal in the final. Play is due to start after 8.30am GMT today. Aussies can watch every Australian Open match free on 9now. Here's how to watch a Tsitsipas vs Medvedev live stream online and on TV from anywhere with a VPN.
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev furious: "Chair umpire, are you stupid?"

Daniil Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open 2022 after winning in 4 sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and is now waiting for Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Despite some problems, which almost completely stratifies in the central part of the second set, the Russian manages to find more quantity and quality from the baseline, but above all to conserve more energy.
